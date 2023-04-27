Short Interest in Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Rises By 289.3%

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mindset Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Mindset Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSSTF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22. Mindset Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

