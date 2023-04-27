Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Declines By 27.2%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pintec Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

PT stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Featured Stories

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

