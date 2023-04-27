Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Decreases By 54.4%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGAOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Proximus Increases Dividend

About Proximus

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

