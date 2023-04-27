Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Declines By 94.3%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life Price Performance

SMFL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

