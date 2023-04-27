Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expands By 27.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 84,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

SLNO stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 66,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,378. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.