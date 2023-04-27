Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Drops By 35.3%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.53. The company had a trading volume of 686,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,198. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.18. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

