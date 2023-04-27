Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 55.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 18,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,019. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

