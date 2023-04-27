Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 55.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Superior Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 18,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,019. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
