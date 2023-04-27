Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Expands By 30.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Suzano by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 544,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. Suzano has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 82.87% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

