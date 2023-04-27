Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Drops By 68.8%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sylogist Trading Up 1.1 %

SYZLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Sylogist has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.