Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Decreases By 56.4%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKGFF opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

