Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Grows By 141.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

BKGFY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The Berkeley Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,800 ($59.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.55) to GBX 3,992 ($49.86) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,169.00.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

