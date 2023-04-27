Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Grows By 141.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
BKGFY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.
The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About The Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
