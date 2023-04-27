Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Grows By 171.4%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWGAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGAY remained flat at $17.13 on Thursday. 8,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,448. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

