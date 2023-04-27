Short Interest in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expands By 31.0%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Upwork alerts:

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.