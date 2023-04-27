Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Grows By 41.7%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 125,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in urban-gro by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro Stock Performance

About urban-gro

Shares of urban-gro stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

