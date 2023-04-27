Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Grows By 816.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 816.1% from the March 31st total of 685,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance

VTWO stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,121. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

