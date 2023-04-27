Siacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.59 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $210.57 million and $5.59 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,231.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00305993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00538465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00067682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00401788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,893,402,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

