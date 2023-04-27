Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

About Singapore Airlines

(Get Rating)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.