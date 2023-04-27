Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,460. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,762.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.