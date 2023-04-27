Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

