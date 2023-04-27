Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 1,453,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sleep Number by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

