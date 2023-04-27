Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-2.00 EPS.
Sleep Number stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 1,453,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $50.61.
In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
