Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Price Performance

SNBR opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 297.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.