Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $510,200.32 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %

SNA stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.40. 268,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $263.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

