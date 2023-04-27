Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STWRY. UBS Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of STWRY opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

