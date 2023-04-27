Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.95. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 31,804 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

