Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.95. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 31,804 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
