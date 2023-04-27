Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 4.7 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,974,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,763. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.