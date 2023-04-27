Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 24,457,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,447,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Southwestern Energy

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.