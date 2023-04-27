S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.35-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

S&P Global Stock Up 4.6 %

SPGI stock traded up $15.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.58. 1,586,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,330. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $394.50.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

