SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 636,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,100. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

