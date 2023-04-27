SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,738. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

