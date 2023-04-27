SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 92,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 39,466 shares.The stock last traded at $55.49 and had previously closed at $55.98.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $591.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

