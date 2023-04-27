Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$51.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Trading Down 0.1 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

TOY opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.