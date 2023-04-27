Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.
Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 728,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.
Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.
