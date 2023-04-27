SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.455-5.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.08-1.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

SSNC stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 1,781,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,689. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

