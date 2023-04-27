SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,351,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $124,570,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $118,298,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

