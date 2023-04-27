Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Down 26.4% in April

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Startek by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Startek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.88 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Startek in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Further Reading

