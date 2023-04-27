Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $93.47 and last traded at $93.86. 7,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 79,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

