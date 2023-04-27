Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $93.47 and last traded at $93.86. 7,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 79,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.33.

The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

