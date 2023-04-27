Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 445,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,586. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

