Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

STC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. 257,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,453. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.