Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Rubellite Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rubellite Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RBY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

TSE:RBY opened at C$2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$128.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

