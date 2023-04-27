Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $320.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $332.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.79. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $427.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.80%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

