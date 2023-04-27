Stifel Nicolaus Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $180.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.93 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.