Stifel Nicolaus Raises Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $24.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.