StockNews.com Downgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.