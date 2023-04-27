StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.