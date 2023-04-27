StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

