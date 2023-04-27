StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 327.91%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

