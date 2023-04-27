StockNews.com Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

