StockNews.com Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

