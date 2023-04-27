StockNews.com Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Buy

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $109.65. 2,935,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

