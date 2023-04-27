StockNews.com Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Buy

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.
Global Payments Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of GPN stock traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $109.65. 2,935,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
