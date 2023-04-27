Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Down 2.2 %

SSYS stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.