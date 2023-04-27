Stratis Market Cap Reaches $82.82 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $82.82 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.48 or 0.06481705 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,533,471 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

